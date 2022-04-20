The Palestine Independent School District’s Board of Trustees held a regular meeting Monday evening in the district’s administration office. The board approved three new professional personnel hires, renewal of teacher contracts and a calendar change for Friday, April 22 to one-half a school day for a teacher appreciation luncheon and service awards in the afternoon.
New hires for the 2022-2023 school year include Regina Hogan as a special education counselor, Esther Sparks as a high school dance teacher and Kimberly Whitaker as a first grade teacher at Northside Primary School.
Chris Kiser, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, said STAAR testing resumes May 3 through May 6 and May 10 through May 13. The state tests are being administered on paper in 98% of cases, but summer STAAR exams are required to be 100% computerized.
Kiser said almost all students are required to use the computerized system and exceptions to computerized testing will be rare.
“If a kid’s able to physically punch the keyboard they’re going to take it on the computer,” Kiser said. “The education commissioner promises us that computerized testing will not have an impact on scores.”
Kiser assured the school board the district has enough computers available to administer the tests.
Upcoming school and extracurricular events include three track meets, two theatrical performances, senior activities, STAAR testing and summer school. “Spongebob The Musical” is being held at 7 p.m. April 29 to April 30 at the Palestine High School Auditorium. “Seussical Jr.” is at 6 p.m. May 5 at A.M. Story Intermediate School.
Senior activities include:
• Senior Walk - April 26,
• Prom - May 7
• Senior Awards and Scholarship Night - May 10,
• Baccalaureate - Sunday, May 15
• Graduation - May 20.
The board also recognized Junior Rotarians of the month, Kayleigh Luce and Heather Moore, and April Students of the Month, Monique Thompson and Amy Fabian.
Board members present at the meeting include Kurt Herrington, Michael Bennett, Stanley Sokolowski, Dyna Tutt and Superintendent Jason Marshall. Davi Ingram, Jeffrey Schwab, and Dr. Michael Garcia did not attend.
A called board meeting will occur in early May at a date to be determined and the next regular meeting is set for May 16.
For more information about Palestine ISD visit www.palestineschools.org or call 903-731-8000.
