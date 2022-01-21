In its Thursday meeting, the Palestine Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed the schools’ enrollment, financial and academic achievement reports as the district enters into its third year of living with the pandemic.
Having just closed the high school due to teachers and staff being out with COVID-19, PISD's enrollment and attendance continue to be affected by the virus. The district's enrollment is currently at 3,363 students and attendance has dropped into the high 80% range.
Superintendent Jason Marshall emphasized the importance of increasing the attendance rate because it affects how much financial aid the state gives the district for providing students with more opportunities.
Chris Kiser, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, reported that because of COVID, the state hasn't rated PISD's academic performance. The federal government, however, did rate the school's special education program at a two, meaning the district will have to re-strategize how they will make improvements to this department.
Kiser reiterated that the pandemic has made it a necessity to incentivize kids just to come to school and improve their academic performance. Some planned incentives mentioned include drawings for gift cards, ice cream socials and built-in breaks from their routine for kids who show academic progress. Board member Michael Garcia suggested interviewing students on what motivates them most.
The district is especially concerned about how much students from an economically-disadvantaged background have been affected by remote learning and reduced structure during the pandemic.
"The Highland Parks of the world, their scores went down, but they didn't go down like people who have lots of economic disadvantages," Marshall said.
As board member Michael Bennett said, there also seems to be less interest from parents on how to improve their child's academic performance. Compared to previous years, parents aren't contacting board members about deficiencies in school performance and asking for ways to remedy them.
The board is also concerned that not enough is being done to educate students on life choices. For instance, the district no longer implements the D.A.R.E program, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, that warns kids of the dangers of drugs – a visible problem in this community.
The district's Chief Financial Officer, David Atkeisson, reported on the district's finances, stating finances this month are on par with where they normally are at this time of the year. Atkeisson thanked tax payers for stepping up during this time of economic uncertainty in continuing to support students.
The board also approved the district's financial audit for the last school year. The district ended the 2021 fiscal year with a $10 million fund balance, reaching their goal of keeping more than 25% of their annual operating budget. Of the $50 million the district spent, only $16 million came from taxpayers, Atkeisson said.
The meeting also included several recognitions.
The Texas Music Educators Association presented Marshall with the distinguished administrator award, recognizing his efforts to invest in the district's fine arts when many other districts made cuts to their fine arts' budgets.
January Junior Rotarians Abby Armstrong and Jeremy Reyes were also recognized. Armstrong is involved in NHS, student council, tennis, dance and community theater. She plans to attend UT Tyler and is interested in pharmacy and pediatric medicine.
Reyes is involved in NHS, student council, Interact, UIL, FFA, community theater and shadows veterinarian Dr. Joe Hardt. He plans to become a veterinarian himself.
January students of the month were Hallie Calhoun and Andrew Camp. Calhoun is in student council, Interact, UIL, tennis and volunteers for the Junior Service League and Meals on Wheels. She works in the hospital bakery on weekends and plans to study the natural sciences at either UT or A&M.
Camp is involved in NHS, the Chemistry Club and the golf and fishing teams. He volunteers at his church, the YMCA and Meals on Wheels. He plans to one day become a missionary and open up his own business after studying at A&M.
Palestine High's Cross Country Team was also recognized for competing at the state meet. Team members are Juan Lopez, Eric Guitierrez, Luis Castillo, Diego Pariez, Tony Garcia, Alex Arredondo, Johan Hagberg, John Sandoval and Kevin Quincy.
The Blankets and Bears Children's Fund was recognized for providing a sensory room at Northside. Teachers and students also recognized board members for school board appreciation month.
