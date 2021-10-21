Palestine Independent School District’s regular board meeting Monday focused chiefly on school finance and pandemic recovery. Though not struggling financially, PISD students’ academic performance and attendance are both affected by the pandemic.
Financial reports show the district received a 96% rating in financial integrity and is collecting 99% of property taxes, but attendance fell to 90% in September, and beginning of the year assessments came in lower than normal.
Chris Kiser, PISD’s assistant superintendent of instruction, said the beginning of year assessment shows students’ scores in reading and math are lower due to loss of face-to-face instruction.
“For good reason, the scores are not what they were two years ago,” Kiser said. “The majority [of data] tells us that we have lost quite a bit over the last 18 months, and it’s our job to find ways to bring our kids back up.”
Kiser cited several interventions — from parent involvement, to additional assessments, to online platforms for skills improvement.
Superintendent Jason Marshall reported a total student enrollment of 3,370 and improving attendance since the first six weeks of school, when rates dipped to 90%. The drop was likely due to the spike in COVID-19 cases last month but has improved gradually and is now at 94%.
Marshall told the school board that attendance has been improving since the beginning of the school year.
“Student attendance has consistently climbed,” he said.
David Atkeisson, PISD’s chief financial officer, reported the district received an “A” rating of 96% on the 2020-2021 Schools First (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) District Status.
“We scored perfectly in every category except for our debt-to-students ratio,” he said.
Atkeisson explained the district was not likely to eliminate its debt-to-student ratio without increasing the size of the student body.
Attorney Robert Myers of McCreary, Veselka, Bragg, and Allen, P.C. reported on his firm’s annual efforts to recoup delinquent property taxes, which amount to less than 1% of the total funds due each year. The district collects roughly $16 million per year in property taxes.
Myers told the board his firm has successfully collected the delinquent taxes by working with taxpayers over time.
“Most of the time people can’t pay their taxes, it’s because of some kind of issue in their household,” Myers said. “The district has received a lot of good collections in the past year despite the troubled times.”
Suzanne Eiben, assistant superintendent of human resources, reported on the district’s ongoing drug testing program. She explained the process is random and has led to a decline in drug use among students.
“I’m glad you support the drug testing program,” Eibens said while addressing the board.
The board approved the hiring of two professional personnel, a teacher and a dyslexia specialist and consent items
Larissa Loveless, director of public relations, presented an in-depth report on her efforts to expand the district’s broadcasting and social media presence. She said the addition of ParentSquare to the district’s cadre of social media accounts has improved communication and scheduling among administrators, parents and teachers.
Loveless also directs the district’s Education Foundation and said it has a healthy bank balance and is looking to fund new projects.
Marshall also reported on a range of student extracurricular activities, including football, volleyball, fall tennis, cross country and fine arts events. The choir competes in their all-region contest Saturday; the band holds its fall concert Tuesday; and theater arts is performing “Peter Pan” Nov. 18 and 19.
In other activities, the ag mechanics team recently won Overall Grand Champion at the Texas State Fair and the Palestine Youth Sports Organization is currently playing flag football. Upcoming events include the general election on Nov. 2, which will occur at three PISD campuses, and the district’s annual drive-through turkey distribution on Nov. 16.
The board appointed trustee Steven Schwab to serve as a representative on the Anderson County Appraisal District for the 2022-2023 term.
Board members present at Monday’s meeting include Stanley Sokolowski, Kurt Herrington, Michael Bennett, Davi Killion Ingram, Jeffrey Schwab, Dr. Michael Garcia and Dyna Tutt. Board member Kurt Herrington, Place 4, was not present.
The board recognized Junior Rotarians of the month, Adedoyin Adedeji and Sydney Veneris, and students of the month Abby Armstrong and Luke James. The board also recognized county local health officials for guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board’s next meeting is Monday, Nov. 15. For more information about Palestine ISD, visit www.palestineschools.org.
