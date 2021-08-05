Each year, as summer draws to a close, schools and families begin their back to school preparations. Whether you are sending your child off to school for the first time, transferring to a new district or starting your last, first day in your senior year, there is always new information and key dates to note. To help you get off to a great start, the Herald-Press has rounded up the essentials from our area schools.
Palestine
Meet the Teacher
All campuses – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10
Meet the Wildcats – Monday, Aug. 16
All parents of Palestine students are asked to register their students online this year. This will take the place of first day information packets. If you do not have your password or login, call your child’s campus or stop by and ask for assistance in registering. The link for registration is on the PISD website at www.palestineschools.org to register or review the documents you will need to register.
First Day of School – Thursday, Aug. 12
PISD Arrival and Departure Times:
Washington Early Childhood Center 7:45 a.m. 3:10 p.m.
Northside Primary School 7:45 a.m. 3:10 p.m.
Southside Elementary School 7:45 a.m. 3:10 p.m.
A.M. Story Intermediate School 7:55 a.m. 3:35 p.m.
Palestine Junior High School 8:00 a.m. 3:45 p.m.
Palestine High School 8:00 a.m. 3:45 p.m.
Westwood
Meet the Teacher – Aug. 16
Elementary - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Primary 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Schedule Pickup
Jr High – 9 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10
Meet the Panthers – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7
Westwood is offering online student registration this year. In person registration support will be available at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Junior High – Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9 and 10
Elementary – Wednesday and Thursday, Aug 11 and 12
Primary – Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16 and 17
First Day of School - Wednesday, Aug. 18
Elkhart
Meet the Teacher
All campuses - 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10
Meet the Elks -7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10
Elkhart is offering Online Registration through Ascender ParentPortal this year. This platform allows parents to access each of their children’s school information through one user ID and password. If you do not have a user ID and password, contact your child’s campus and you’ll be given one.
First Day of School – Thursday, Aug. 12
Frankston
Meet the Teacher:
Elementary – 4 to 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9
Meet the Frankston Indians & Maidens - 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9
Frankston ISD is doing online registration for its students this year.
There will be computers available in the middle school gym if you need assistance with online registration. If you are unable to pick up schedules this week, you may pick them up on Monday, Aug. 9 during Open House.
Grapeland
Meet the Teacher
All Campuses - 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16
Lions Club Watermelon Social at Sandie Stadium – 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Meet the Sandies – 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16
Registration Packets:
All students new to the district are asked to pick up and to begin returning their packets by Aug. 6.
All returning students are asked to pick up their packets between 8: 30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 and to begin returning them by Aug. 10.
High School student schedule preview will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
First Day of School – Wednesday, Aug. 18
Oakwood
Meet the teacher
All campuses– 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9
Meet the Panthers –Monday, Aug. 9 – following Meet the Teacher
First Day of School - Wednesday, Aug. 11
Slocum
Meet the Teacher
All campuses –5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m , Monday, Aug. 9
First Day of School – Aug. 11
Neches
Meet the Teacher
Pre- K to Jr. High – 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12
First Day of School – Monday, Aug. 16
Cayuga
Meet the Teacher
All campuses - Thursday, Aug. 12
Elementary – 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 pm.
Middle School/High School –6 p.m. 7 p.m.
Meet the Wildcats – 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12
First Day of School – Monday, Aug. 16
Registration for the high school was held this week. Registration for Cayuga Middle School is set for
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. For more information, contact your child’s campus.
Christian Heritage Academy
Meet the Teacher – 6p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10
First Day of School – Thursday, Aug. 12
Innovation Academy
Back to School Bash/Meet the Teacher – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12
First Day of School – Wednesday, Aug. 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.