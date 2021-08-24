Roughly 300 kids are starting off the school year on the right foot with a new pair of shoes thanks to First Blessing Shoe Ministry. Community members donated $20 per child to provide new socks and a pair of brand-name shoes at First Christian Church Saturday.
More than two dozen families with foster children attended the event while dozens of other families who qualified due to limited income received shoes. A truckload of 1,000 pairs of shoes arrived Friday afternoon, thanks toGlenn Lackey of Temple, Texas, who purchased themfrom retailers at a reduced rate.
Roughly 50 volunteers pitched in to make the event fun with a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, vision screenings, donations of school supplies and backpacks and face painting. Kids also enjoyed being able to try on three or more pairs of shoes and picking out their favorite pair, as if shopping in a shoe store.
Jackson Ryal, 12, is a new sixth grader at A.M. Story Intermediate School. He liked having the new pair of adult size 7 shoes so he will have a new pair when he outgrows his current ones.
Lily Whitfield, 14, who attended the event with the Ryal family, displayed a new pair of athletic shoes. She is a freshman at Palestine High School who enjoys her science classes.
“I want to be a physician,” she said.
Azariah and Alissa Hankins, 7 and 9, both said their favorite part of school is physical education.
Joan Rhone and her husband Tony first brought the ministry to Palestine in 2019. Both are members of the First Presbyterian Church of Palestine and have continued organizing the event.
“This truly is a first blessing,” Rhone said.
Lackey started the ministry in 2015 while working as a regional manager for Shoe Carnival. He wanted to connect kids from low income families with new pairs of shoes to help them succeed in school while giving church members the opportunity to connect with their families. First Blessing is conducting shoe giveaways in 38 communities this year.
Several organizations contributed at Saturday’s event — from firefighters who unloaded shoe boxes from the U-Haul truck to Anderson County Farm Bureau members who served breakfast. Lions Club members provided free vision screenings.
Members of various churches met with families during breakfast and helped them find the right shoes, while representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocates coordinated donations of school supplies and face painting.
“I love the fact that the community is so involved in this,” Lackey said.
