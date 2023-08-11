While typically before the first day of school, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday set by the Texas Legislature for the weekend of Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 falls in the middle of our local schools’ start dates.
For this special weekend State law exempts sales tax on qualified items, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
For more information on the Sales Tax Holiday, log onto https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.