Slocum Independent School District is creating significant teacher pay increases through a new performance-based incentive program called the Teacher Growth Initiative. The district sees retention of highly qualified teachers as the path to student achievement and success and is adding it to the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment to attract and retain highly qualified teachers.
Slocum is one of Anderson County’s smallest districts with 352 students and 36 full-time teachers and hopes to remain competitive in retaining and recruiting teachers.
The TGI program adds an Effective Local Supplement of $2,500 per year for three years to teachers’ salaries and TIA stipends to add significant earning power to teacher salaries.
The two programs allow the district to offer $2,500 to $19,600 in 2023 to more than half of its returning teachers. A teacher with only three years experience in Slocum can earn more than $60,000 a year, whereas a teacher with 25 years experience can earn more than $80,000 annually during the 2022-2023 school year.
Slocum ISD is participating in the state’s TIA program created by the Texas Legislature as part of House Bill 3 to provide competitive salaries to help attract and retain highly effective teachers. Local funds allow teachers to earn an initial payment while working toward a TIA designation.
“This will be the first year Slocum ISD will have multiple teachers making over $70,000 a year,” said Superintendent Cliff Lasiter. “That is exciting for us, and we hope to get more and more teachers in Slocum ISD the money they deserve.”
Lasiter said the district hopes to retain as many of its “really great” current teachers as possible with the incentives.
“We want to use all available state and local funds to help pay our teachers a salary that is more in line with the US market for teachers,” Lasiter said. “And we certainly want to do everything we can to make sure we keep these outstanding educators in Slocum ISD.”
Lisa Guin, a fourth and fifth grade language arts teacher at Slocum Elementary, is a participant in the district’s TIA committee since 2019. Guin said the teacher shortage has made attracting and retaining effective teachers a priority.
“When teachers feel valued, appreciated and compensated by a district, of course they are more apt to teach for that district,” Guin said. “With the TIA program, teachers are also choosing to teach longer before retirement.”
For the district’s 11 teachers who are close to retirement, the significantly higher incomes they receive in 2023 can significantly boost their pensions from the Teacher Retirement System.
Higher student test scores and improved personal and professional development are other benefits of encouraging teachers to participate in the incentive programs.
“Other than the monetary benefits, teachers are learning about themselves and how they can improve in providing quality instruction to our students,” Guin said.
