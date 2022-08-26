Slocum Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted to lower tax rates at the district’s regular meeting Monday after conducting budget and tax hearings.
The total tax rate was set at $1.1150, or $0.163 lower than the previous rate of $1.1313.
The change occurred with the board’s resolution to set Maintenance and Operation tax rate funds at $0.9563 and the Interest and Sinking tax rate funds at $0.1587.
Under the current resolution, the M&O tax rate went down and the I&S tax rate went up.
Superintendent Cliff Lasiter said many property owners will be relieved by the reduction in tax rates due to recent increases in property values.
“This will be the first year since 2016 that we won’t use any M&O funds to pay the new debt, and that was the debt we used to build the new high school.”
Voters first approved the tax swap in a tax ratification election in 2016; they voted to build the new high school campus in 2014 by passing a bond resolution for $3.3 million.
The board also adopted a new budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
In a separate action, the board voted to approve 4-H as an extracurricular activity. The move allows participation at 4-H events to be counted as a school activity instead of an absence for third through sixth grade students. Roughly 15 elementary students participate in 4-H agricultural activities.
The board also voted to approve minutes of the called meeting on Aug. 8 and August financial reports including budget amendments.
Information items included: the Texas Education Association’s Accountability Ratings, accounts payable, the preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas rating, current enrollment, the school events calendar, and the superintendent’s report.
Finally, the board discussed changes to board meeting dates and received a personnel report.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.Monday, Sept. 19 in the Malon Reed Conference Room of the Slocum ISD, 5765 E. State Highway 294 in Elkhart.
