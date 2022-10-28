The Slocum Independent School District’s board of trustees held a regular meeting Oct. 18.
The board recognized the first six weeks Gates Award winners and approved minutes from the Sept. 19 regular meeting and September financial reports.
Four middle school students received Gates awards, which include a certificate and $50 each for displaying hard work in class, good behavior and cooperative attitudes. Mr. and Mrs. Thomas R. Gates III are sponsoring the awards for the 13th year at Slocum ISD.
Winners for the first six weeks include seventh graders Caleb Grant and Geneva McCurdy and eighth graders Addison Lindsey and Brody Gray. Three runners up also receive $10 in cash.
Superintendent Cliff Lasiter credits the Gates with motivating middle school students to achieve.
“The Gates are selfless people who make our world a better place,” Lasiter said. “Slocum ISD truly considers Mr. and Mrs. Gates as partners in education.”
The board also approved the Financial Audit Report for the year ending Aug. 31.
Lasiter delivered a personnel report and shared related actions, including the hiring of Jessica Lindsey as secretary.
Information items included accounts payable, student accomplishments, current enrollment and attendance, school events and calendar, the superintendent’s report, and a report on school board continuing education credit. Slocum ISD’s current enrollment is 349 students.
Lastly the board discussed the purchase, lease, exchange, or value of real property. The information discussed in closed session is not yet available.
The Slocum ISD board of trustees holds its next regular meeting on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Malon Reed Conference Room of Slocum ISD, 5765 E. State Highway 294, Elkhart.
