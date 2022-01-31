The Slocum Independent School District Board of Trustees held a meeting Monday, Jan. 24 in the Malon Reed Conference Room, 5765 E. State Hwy 294.
During the meeting the board:
• recognized the Slocum ISD Board of Trustees
• recognized the third six-weeks Gates Award winners
• approved the following from the consent agenda including minutes of the Dec. 13 board meeting and the financial reports for the month,
• approved revisions to the RIPICS plan
• approved an agreement for timber management
• discussed board training
• received information on accounts payable, student accomplishments, current enrollment and attendance, school events/calendar, the superintendent’s report and a report on personnel,
• acted on student transfer requests,
• and approved the superintendent’s annual evaluation, a one year extension of their contract, and their salary for the 2022-2023 contract year.
The next meeting of the Slocum ISD board is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.