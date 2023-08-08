Slocum Independent School District teachers are receiving substantial incentives this month as a reward for professional growth related to student success. The school board implemented the incentives to retain teachers in the district support student achievement.
The teachers are benefitting from a combination of incentives that include the Teacher Incentive Allotment passed by the House Bill 3 in 2019 during the 86th Texas Legislature and Slocum ISD’s own incentive program known as the Teacher Growth Initiative.
Superintendent Cliff Lasiter, who led Slocum ISD’s school board in implementing the incentives, said some teachers’ salaries have increased significantly.
“Over 25% of full time teachers at Slocum ISD will earn over $70,000 in 2023-2024,” Lasiter said. “In addition, for the 2022-2023 school year, 21 of 36 eligible teachers will receive their growth initiative payments in August of this year in amounts ranging between $2,500 and $11,877.”
Beside boosting salaries, the incentives also contribute to teachers’ feelings of being valued and has likely prevented some from retiring early. In addition to increased pay, teachers benefit from the program through professional growth, and its ultimate purpose is better student instruction and achievement.
Slocum ISD has an enrollment of roughly 350 students and is located in southern Anderson County. The district also adopted a four-day work week for the current school year, also to retain teachers. The Frankston, Grapeland and Elkhart school districts have also adopted four-day school weeks for the 2023-2024 school year.
Slocum ISD administration offices are located at 5765 E. State Highway 294 in Elkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.