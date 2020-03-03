A visit from Cat in the Hat at Northside Primary Tuesday happened just as it would in a Dr. Seuss book.
The Cat in the Hat – this time accompanied by Principal Barbara Dutton – touched down in a helicopter to rescue roughly 550 children from boredom – by building excitement for reading.
Hundreds of children dressed in pajamas, ages 5 to 7, cheered and screamed as they watched the Cat in the Hat (librarian Roxanne Willoughby) and Dutton step out of a chopper operated by a Christus Mother Francis emergency medical services team based at Palestine Regional Airport.
As the Cat in the Hat circulated among the children, shaking their hands, the EMS team, Dusty Ross, R.P. Bell, and pilot Lauren Sutherland, met with a few children and talked about their jobs.
Staff distributed books for every child in Northside’s Kindergarten and first-grade classes. Kiwanis Club of Palestine donated the books, valued at roughly $700. “It helps them build their home library,” Dutton said.
Celebration of Dr. Seuss’s March 2 birthday happens at Northside every year, with a different activity each day. Monday, students participated in Messy Hair Monday; the cafeteria served green eggs and ham for lunch. On Tuesday, they wore pajamas and celebrated Snuggle up with a Book Day.
Thursday, the kids will dress as someone in their chosen career, based on the Dr. Seuss book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.” On Flipped-out Friday, students will wear their clothes inside-out.
Meantime, Willoughby is reading Seuss books to kids for two weeks in the school library. “Reading is my passion, and I try to make it fun for the kids,” she said.
Educators are not surprised Dr. Seuss’s books have endured for 70 years. From 1950 to his death in 1991, Dr. Seuss, pen name for Theodore Seuss Geisel, wrote more than 60 books, selling more than 600 million copies.
When adults come to the school to read, kids often select Dr. Seuss books. Recently, Dutton asked a child if he’d like to read Dr. Seuss, and he read five while in the library. “[Dr. Seuss] books are perfect for this age group; lots of rhyme, lots of rhythm,” Dutton said.
The books’ repetition of words helps kids learn sounds and meaning. “If you can read Dr. Seuss, you’re really on your road to enjoyment of reading,” Dutton said.
Northside students are also preparing for next week’s art show, which will feature Dr. Seuss characters and themes.
