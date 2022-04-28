With a company of 40, 20 body microphones and a sea of costumes, “SpongeBob the Musical” floods the stage at Palestine High School’s auditorium this week. The undersea spectacle offers affordable family entertainment in the PHS auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday as Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy Cheeks and crew work together to prevent a Bikini Bottom Apocalypse.
The two-hour production conveys themes of collaboration, community, friendship and kindness with costumes and sets and props in eye-popping colors, a variety of music, a meaningful story line and knee-slapping humor.
Director and theater teacher Teressa Ragland said the musical appeals even to those who don’t enjoy watching the Nickelodeon cartoon “SpongeBob Squarepants.” She is not a fan of the cartoon but enjoys the Broadway musical by Tina Landau and Kyle Jarrow, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018.
“I don’t like the cartoon,” Ragland said. “I wouldn’t let my daughter watch it growing up. I still have yet to see a full episode of SpongeBob Squarepants. But I saw the musical and I listened to the music and just fell in love with the show. It’s so good.”
The musical features dozens of songs by more than a dozen artists, from Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie and John Legend to Aerosmith, the Flaming Lips, the Plain White T’s and They Might Be Giants.
“So many different artists have written songs for it,” Ragland said. “It really helps make an enjoyable musical because the songs don’t sound alike.”
The musical drew collaboration among dozens of students and teachers, including six students and two teachers from Palestine Junior High. Students in the building trades program built sets while cosmetology students are helping with makeup and wigs. Many costumes and props are borrowed from other schools.
The show has been a challenge for the cast and crew because it’s a full-length production with many costumes. Some players require six or more changes.
“The amount of costumes and pieces for the show are mind-boggling,” Ragland said. “We’re all doing double and triple duty in the show.”
Parking is expected to be difficult at Friday’s performance, as PHS is hosting a regional track meet that day. Theater goers can drop off passengers at the theater, park across from PHS at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 1515 Loop 256 and ride a free shuttle to the auditorium.
Tickets are $5 per person for general admission and $10 for reserved seats.
Tickets are available online, through email, or at the door. Purchase tickets at www.palestinehstheatre.ludus.com or email tragland@palestineschools.org.
