The Palestine Independent School District’s board of trustees witnessed a lively meeting Monday with public comments and a student presentation of the Wildcat Pledge.
Two parents presented public comments regarding the grading policies of a high school math teacher. Superintendent Jason Marshall said administrators will perform an investigation into the teacher’s grading practices.
In the superintendent’s report, Marshall described enrollment as falling over the next few years due to declining birth rates. The total enrollment is 3,318 but fell from 3,500 five years ago. He cited a recent report that the Texas population is declining.
Principal William Stewart spoke about campus activities and introduced student council members who are leading a surge in school spirit at Palestine High School. Stewart told the board the council’s meetings draw roughly 1,000 students.
Student council members have motivated other students to form cheering sections at sporting events and lead their classmates in saying the new Wildcat Pledge after the pledges to the American and Texas flags each morning.
Student council leaders instructed the meeting’s participants to make a claw with their right hands before leading them in the Wildcat Pledge.
Palestine Independent School District held a regular Sept. 19 board meeting in the administration building’s board room. All board members attended and President Davi Killion Ingram declared a majority.
Junior Rotarians of the month are seniors Caroline Perry and Shedrick Dudley; students of the month are seniors Camila Dominguez and Lawson Weber.
The board approved the following consent items:
• Minutes of the regular meeting on Aug. 22;
• Minutes of the board training on Aug. 31;
• Minutes of the called meeting on Sept. 7;
• Bills paid for August 2022;
• Financial report;
• Monthly investment report;
• Tax collection report;
• Donations;
• Addition to 2022-2023 Certified Appraisers for Evaluation of Teachers;
• Waiver to use alternate 7th grade reading instrument;
• 2022-2023 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Adjunct Faculty Agreement
Board members present at the meeting were Michael Bennett, Dr. Micheal Garcia, Kurt Herrington, Ingram, Jeffrey Schwab, Stanley Sokolowski and Dyna Tutt.
A called meeting Is scheduled for noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 to address the district’s long term goals. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in the PISD Administration Building’s board room.
For information about the PISD board of trustees visit www.palestineschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.