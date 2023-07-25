Start dates vary with a three week difference for the schools in the Herald-Press coverage area this year.
Frankston kicks off its school year first with an early start date of Aug. 2. They are followed by Elkhart, Neches Oakwood and Palestine who all start the second week of August. The third week is when University Academy, Westwood, Cayuga, Grapeland and Christian Heritage Academy all start back.
Many starting early are doing so because of their new four-day school week. Frankston, Elkhart, Slocum, Oakwood and Grapeland have all chosen to go to the four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year.
While typically before the first day of school, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday set by the Texas Legislature for the weekend of Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 falls in the middle of our local schools’ start dates.
For this special weekend State law exempts sales tax on qualified items, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
For more information on the Sales Tax Holiday, log onto https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/
