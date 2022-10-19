A.M. Story Intermediate School Principal Toscha Reeves is honing her leadership skills as member of the Principals Advocacy Fellowship for Raise Your Hand Texas. Reeves is one of 13 principals selected to participate in this year’s group, which is funded by the nonprofit Charles Butt Foundation.
The program focuses on developing advocates and leaders for public school education across the state. Members are required to participate in issue-based, nonpartisan work, candidate forum events, get out the vote campaigns and advocacy action plans with the support of Raise Your Hand’s regional advocacy directors.
The cohort meets in Austin four times during their nine-month tenure. At the first meeting they brainstormed ideas for actions educators can take to impact the upcoming legislative session. They are slated to meet with state legislators in January and March of 2023.
Reeves said the group is allowing her to express support for public education while building awareness.
“I’m very passionate about public education,” Reeves said. “And just for promoting a positive, engaging experience for our families because we’re here for the students and their families to build those relationships.”
Participating in the statewide leadership group gives Reeves a new perspective.
“I really wanted to find my voice and see how things kind of run at the higher level,” Reeves said. “There are so many decisions that are made for us. I want to be sure that I’m engaged in my civic duty.”
She said the advocacy group allows her to speak up for the strengths of Palestine’s public schools.
“The Raise Your Hand Texas Principals Advocacy Fellowship provides an opportunity for me to highlight the incredible teachers, students, and school community,” Reeves said. “From Palestine Independent School District to the state capitol, I look forward to raising the level of discourse and awareness of the progress and challenges of Texas public schools.”
PISD’s Director of Public Relations Larissa Loveless said Reeves brings local expertise and perspective on public education to the meetings in the state capitol.
Libby Cohen, senior director of advocacy for Raise Your Hand Texas, said the current polarization and partisanship against public schools means now is the time for school leaders to become involved in policy making.
“Principals have first-hand, front line experience in the day-to-day work of our public schools, their teachers and students,” Cohen said.
Raise Your Hand Texas is a nonprofit advocacy group for Texas public schools.
For information visit www.raiseyourhandtexas.org.
