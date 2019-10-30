Students at the University of Texas at Tyler's nursing program in Palestine have carved out some fun this Halloween with a pumpkin decorating contest. They're using their medical knowledge to inject a little humor into their day while relieving stress.
Led by the Student Nurses Association, the contest is raising funds by allowing the program's 130 or so students to vote on their favorite carved pumpkin—which is also helping them lighten their regimen of classes, clinicals, and exams. The contest is allowing students a break “from the regular academic doldrums,” said Dusty Birchfield, a first semester student.
Each student pays $1 to cast a vote for their favorite pumpkin; the funds will help with other stress-relieving activities, such as massages during semester finals. The funds may also benefit the SNA's ongoing projects, such as Paint Palestine Pink and blood drives.
Student entries poked fun at the gruesome courses and the nursing career, with a variety of healthcare supplies—and a lot of imagination.
In one display, a scary country pumpkin is devouring its babies, which is causing the pumpkin next to it to become sick by vomiting pumpkin pulp, seeds, candy corn, and fake blood. Meantime, the nurse pumpkin to its right is treating his illness—complete with a surgical mask, IV line, and a humorous ID badge.
The SNA invited UT Tyler University Academy at Palestine students to enter their own pumpkins and to vote without charge. They hope to strengthen their relationship with younger students at the University Academy, who moved into a separate building this year.
In the school of nursing, UT Tyler students are labeled by semester: Level 1 students are in their first semester of study; Level 2 students are taking their second semester, and so on. The entries are organized among the program's four semesters.
Birchfield said the UT Tyler at Palestine SNA, with 70 members, is an active organization, with leadership roles in the state and national levels.
Level 1 students Tamika Franklin and Kaitlyn Warner did not enter a pumpkin in the contest, but both young ladies smiled when talking about the nursing program and the contest. They both commute more than 30 minutes each way from Crockett and Chandler—and said the nursing program is competitive.
Dante Matero, a Level 3 nursing student from Athens, is serious about winning the contest—and about cutting up. “I voted for the best pumpkin, which was mine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.