University Academy student Addison Bowman will sing with the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City next month. Bowman, 15, was selected from thousands of students worldwide to perform with the High School Honors Treble Choir Sunday, Feb. 6.
Bowman is among one of the first student groups to perform at the renowned Carnegie Hall since the pandemic interrupted the program two years ago. She is one of 500 students selected to sing or perform instrumental music and will perform seven musical arrangements as an alto vocalist.
“I truly believe this will be one of the most wondrous experiences of my life,” Bowman said. “I cannot wait to learn everything that I can about music while I am in New York.”
Marion Gomez, Program Director for the Honors Performance Series, said selection as a finalist is an accomplishment students should be proud of.
“We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected over 500 of the most talented student performers from around the world,” Gomez stated.
The finalists will visit New York City for five days in February and work with renowned conductors and other finalists prior to the group performance, which is open to the public.
Bowman is a freshman at University Academy, a public school chartered by the University of Texas at Tyler. She is the daughter of Candace and Dr. Danny Bowman of Palestine and a student of Leslie Hooe at New Creations Dance Studio, where she has been taking voice lessons for five years. In 2021 she auditioned and was selected for the Junior All-State Choir.
She also enjoys playing the piano, reading, and doing activities with Anderson County’s 4H Clubs and her church youth group.
More of Hooe’s students have recently submitted auditions and are waiting to hear whether they will qualify to sing at Carnegie Hall in future performances.
Bowman is the sixth student Hooe has sent to Carnegie Hall through the audition process, but the first since the pandemic began.
A choir teacher at Palestine schools and a graduate of Palestine High School, Hooe said the pandemic has complicated the program, such as when the shutdown prevented members of the PHS choir from performing at Carnegie Hall in 2020.
“COVID has made things a little more challenging,” she said.
