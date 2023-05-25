Student trombonist picked to play at Carnegie Hall 

Emiliano Gonzalez, a student at Palestine Junior High, will play his trombone at the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in June. He was selected from thousands of young musicians.
Gonzalez, 14, will be accompanied by his mother on the trip to New York City, where he will perform at the world-renowned music venue with the Middle School Honors Junior Band.
The first chair trombonist has won several individual and group music awards in his three-year music career, which started in the sixth grade. He was nominated by Palestine Junior High Band Director Susie Allen and is the only student selected from his school.
At Carnegie Hall Gonzalez will join middle school performers from 39 states and the District of Columbia. The students will tour the Big Apple and learn from professional conductors and players.
The final performance takes place Saturday, June 17, and is open to the public. Tickets are available through the Carnegie Hall box office. The program’s director stated that the selection process is highly competitive.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said the program’s Music Director Marion Gomez. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world.”
Gonzalez said he has always dreamed of going to New York City. He also said he enjoys playing the trombone because it creates a “really wide range” of sound in the band’s low brass section.
“Ever since I started playing the trombone I have always dreamed of one day playing professionally in a famous and recognized auditorium,” Gonzalez said. “The trombone is not a pastime for me; it is my passion.”
When he begins the ninth grade in the fall, Gonzalez hopes to become a mentor to other band students. His future plans involve winning a music scholarship at a college and pursuing a career in music as a professional musician or teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.