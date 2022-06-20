Summer camp at the Curious! Museum is a beehive of activity this week as teacher Sandra Hays leads students from one activity to the next. Children are busy learning about art and science while creating enjoyable projects that involve meaningful inquiry and interaction.
This week’s camp for students in the second through fifth grades focuses on motion, making, and gardening and everyone is engaged.
One project involves designing an erosion garden to provide a model similar to one the museum hopes to install soon. The front grounds of Curious!, at 1301 S. Royall in Palestine, shows bare patches of dirt along a steep slope.
As the children build dioramas from empty shoe boxes, Hays guides their thoughts by discussing possibilities for soil, plants, wildlife and aesthetic effects.
Camper Siena Link cuts brightly colored foam into cacti and flower shapes and uses a white chenille stem to fashion a fence. She explained the reason for her design.
“The dirt’s really dry out there, and cactus can grow in a desert,” she said.
Another project involves making frisbees from paper plates. Hays leads the students outside, where they line up to toss their newly-made discs across the parking lot.
The wind blows against them but some of the discs with two or more plates go further. When they return to the classroom Hays asks the students if they’re satisfied with their frisbees.
“What could you do to the frisbees to improve them?” she asked.
The students’ answers are varied and imaginative.
“If you put more plates it would hover more,” said Zephyr Ku.
“Okay, what’s another way?” Hays asked after each student's response.
“You could add wings so it could float more,” said Masiah Johnson.
“Add pebbles,” said someone else.
“Add a propeller,” said another.
A third grade science teacher at Elkhart Intermediate School, Hays coaxes their responses with encouragement and persistence.
Hays discusses materials they can add to the discs, such as clay, cardboard, tape, and glue, and allows students to walk about the room and choose materials to add to their frisbee.
“This is all your creativity, all your ideas,” she said.
The project is part inquiry, part experimentation.
“I made my frisbee heavier so it will have more mechanical movement,” Camden Steely said.
When it’s time to go back outside, the children trounce down the steps and line up along the parking lot edge. They throw their frisbees and watch expectantly, but the wind blows the discs off course. Hays asks the students about the results and why they changed.
It’s time to return indoors, and the next project involves painting rocks that can be used to decorate a garden. Other projects include soda straw rockets and seed paper, a mixture of fiber and flower seeds that must dry in the sun before use.
Next week, students in third through sixth grades will learn about roller coasters and space with Janet McCreary, a seventh grade teacher at Palestine Junior High School.
Summer camp is just one of many activities the museum needs to continue. Though pandemic restrictions have been lifted for a few months, Curious still struggles to rebuild its science and art education programs for children in the region.
Building Facilitator Beulah Williams said the museum is available to host birthday parties and school groups so more children can experience the science curriculum-based, hands-on learning activities.
“We want to get back to hosting groups from around the region,” Williams said.
For information about Curious! visit thecuriousmuseum.org.
