Second grade students at Southside Elementary are learning how Christmas is observed in other countries – with research and a unique celebration.
Through the Launch program, a class for gifted and talented students with a STEM (an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math) focus – teachers Melanie Marino and Cathy Rogers, assign challenging projects throughout the school year to the second grade Launch classes.
“Christmas Around the World” was the Launch class’s first project, which the students did at home with the help of a family member.
With a goal of understanding and appreciating other cultures, students were required to create a model/float that shows the customs and traditions of a foreign country. They were able to explore a topic of their choice and use critical thinking while planning and designing it. The projects incorporate principles they learned in all four subjects – social studies, science, math, and language arts – and counted as a major grade in each.
Wednesday morning, the students filed into the front doors of Southside Elementary carrying their three-dimensional models, referred to as “floats” – original creations that represent holiday traditions of different countries – at only a fraction the size of the real thing. Each was original, and the students shared the floats by sharing information about them in class and carrying them in a parade.
Lexi Nsiah-Gyabaah, 8, chose Ghana as her country. Lexi and her three sisters are from Ghana, so her project shows the inside of a church – where Ghanians celebrate Christmas. She used strips of cloth from her sister’s dress to decorate her float. She also learned that Christians in Ghana do not like Halloween, and do not participate in related activities.
Students could represent holidays in countries that celebrate other holidays, too. Jensen Wacha, 8, chose to make a float for Israel, where the tradition is to celebrate Hanukkah in December.
“I chose this country because Jesus was born there,” Wacha said.
The mainly blue float held a large menorah with nine candles. Wacha said he liked learning the story about the candles. The central candle, known as the helper candle, had only enough oil to burn for one day, but a miracle happened when the candle burned for eight days.
Proud of the results, Marino stated, “They put a lot of work into it.”
