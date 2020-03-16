Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has waived the State Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
On Monday, Abbott also requested that the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendents Jason Marshall, of the Palestine Independent School District, and Don Jackson, of the Grapeland Independent School District, agreed with Abbott's decision.
“By taking the STAAR off the table, we can focus on providing educational instruction and basic necessities for our students at this time,” Marshall said.
Marshall said schools would have accountability ratings.
Marshall urged parents to regularly check the school’s website and Facebook pages for informational updates, and consider childcare arrangements for one to four weeks, should COVID-19 close the school.
Jackson said the school continues to prepare lessons and use buses to deliver meals to students.
Abbott is working with the Texas Education Agency to ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while they are absent from school or schools are closed, including preparing students to succeed at at the next grade-level.
The Texas’ assessment system informs educators and parents on whether their students have mastered grade-level content.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.