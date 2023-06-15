While construction continues at Palestine Public Library’s new location, summer reading events are being held at the Mall. This year’s summer reading program features a series of live events.
Librarian Barbara Watson said the library’s summer programs have something for everyone.
“I think that each group will benefit from being together, having books to read in community and learning together. It will be a great summer at the Library.”
Author, storyteller, and actress Bernadette Nason of Austin headlines the program at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Her interactive performance is suitable for ages 3 and up and relays stories from this year’s theme, which is “All Together Now.”
Nason is author of “Stealing Baby Jesus: A Treasury of Ludicrous Attempts to Rescue Christmas” (2020) and “Tea in Tripoli: A Memoir” (2017). She hails from England and performs for audiences around the world. Her best-known acting performance is in “Miss Congeniality” (2000), which also stars Sandra Bullock.
Watson said the theme of this year’s program reflects and encourages unity.
“The Library is here for everyone in the community,” Watson said. “We are offering programs for children and youth during the summer for coming together.”
The events are primarily for young audiences and teach a variety of concepts, including science, technology, engineering, math, motivational messaging, music and sound.
The “Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show” is the next performance at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21. The program educates and entertains students about chemistry.
“Texas Snakes & More” is another educational STEM program set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28. Children can see and touch several species of non-venomous snakes.
“The Magical Balloon Show” is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7. This program teaches motivational ideas and messages that build character. The program involves comedy, illusions, balloons, storytelling and audience participation.
The “Strike, Scrape & Shake Show” is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10. Mark Shelton’s high-energy, interactive performance teaches the history of percussion as well as different sounds and instruments in the percussion family.
Other details for the summer reading program, including events and prizes that can be earned for tracking reading, are available online at www.readingzone.com.
Other events led by librarians include Dungeons and Dragons for teens ages 13 to 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, STEM Fridays for ages 7 to 13 at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and craft classes Tuesday, June 20 and June 27.
Adults will discuss the novel “Remarkably Bright Creatures” at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
All day events include Lego Day All Day Challenges Monday, July 3; Game Day at the Library for all ages Thursday, July 20; and a scavenger hunt for all ages, July 15 through July 17.
For information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com/158/Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.