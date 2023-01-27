After public schools across the state received the 2021-2022 School Report Card last week, local superintendents responded to grades their own districts received. Released Jan. 19, the Texas Education Agency’s annual rating serves as a transparent accountability measure that informs parents and taxpayers of instructional quality on the local level.
Most of the grades fell in the high B’s to low A’s on the district level, with a scattering of C ratings received as part of the overall score at some campuses.
Overall, local school leaders in Anderson County reported pride in their districts’ accomplishments in instruction, test scores, college and career readiness and gains since the school shutdowns due to COVID.
TEA requires school districts to share the report cards with all parents and guardians and is available at https:/txschools.gov. The report cards grade each campus on overall rating, student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. The data represents a combination of student performance on standardized tests with individual characteristics from each campus.
Palestine Superintendent Jason Marshall stated satisfaction with his district’s grade of B (89 out of 100), achieved through hard work on standardized tests.
“Our district scored the highest rating that we have scored in many years, and we continued to be honored by the Texas Education Agency with an A Rating for College and Career Readiness,” Marshall said.
Westwood Superintendent Wade Stanford also commended his district’s score of B (88 out of 100).
“The achievements on the report card are a byproduct of preparing future-ready students in a positive and engaging educational environment,” Stanford said. “We know that when we partner high-quality instruction with engaged families, academic success will occur, and well-rounded, productive young adults will be developed."
Elkhart Superintendent Lamont Smith said his district’s A rating (91 out of 100) indicates commitment to academic achievement.
”The accountability rating is not what drives us; however, doing what's in the best interest of our children is the focus,” Smith said. “Obtaining and sustaining the A rating is a by-product of our actions. In Elkhart ISD, we are committed to excellence.”
Frankston Superintendent Nicci Cook reported that her district’s A (92 out of 100) is also a result of hard work on the campus level.
“Overall, we are very pleased with the district accountability rating and progress each campus is making in closing the gaps between the subpopulations and addressing any learning loss experienced during the pandemic,” Cook said.
Both Cayuga Independent School District and University of Texas at Tyler’s University Academy received A’s, and their superintendents reported satisfaction with the school report cards. Dr. Joe Satterwhite of CISD commented on his district’s score of 94 out of 100.
“We are honored to be recognized as an A district but fully understand that our mission to create a unique, safe, caring environment in which students acquire critical thinking skills, achieve personal excellence and become citizens who will responsibly meet the challenges of the future extends beyond success on standardized test scores,” Satterwhite said.
JoAnn Simmons, superintendent of University Academy, said her district’s successful score of 97 out of 100 is due to the dedication and quality of the district’s employees.
“Our employees are committed to ensuring each child is supported both academically and socially and our teachers put in countless hours getting to know our students individually and creating a lasting relationship with our parents and community,” Simmons said.
Other districts in the region received similarly high marks. Grapeland Independent School District received a grade of B, earning 87 out of 100; Neches Independent School District received an A, or 97 out of 100; and Oakwood ISD received a B, earning 82 out of 100.
For more information about district and campus ratings visit https:/txschools.gov.
