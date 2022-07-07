The Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center released directives last week to improve safety and security of public schools before the start of the coming school year.
In June, following the mass shooting in a Uvalde elementary school in May, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the TEA and the TxSSC to provide strategies and tools to school districts that will further enhance security measures.
After a series of changing timelines, it was found that the 18-year-old gunman entered the school through an unlocked back door. Because of it, TEA is now directing schools to conduct exterior door safety audits and to review or, if necessary, update access control procedures. Those procedures include conducting exterior door sweeps at least once a week to ensure doors are closed and locked while instruction is being conducted, officials said.
Districts are also required to conduct a targeted safety audit before the start of the school year. The audit, designed by TxSSC, includes about 50 questions to be considered for each instructional facility, with roughly half of the questions related to campus procedures and the other half related to the campus physical plant, according to education agency officials.
Other measures to be completed before the start of the school year include scheduling all mandatory drills, ensuring all campus staff including substitutes are trained on their specific campus safety procedures, and ensuring all threat assessment team members, who are responsible for conducting individualized assessment of the person of concern, are trained.
Schools must also convene a safety and security committee to review the district’s multi-hazard emergency operations plan and active threat plan, it said.
Many of the schools in Anderson County and surrounding area began safety assessments at the end of May after the incident in Uvalde.
Superintendent Jason Marshall said overall, Palestine Independent School District has a very comprehensive safety plan.
"From perimeter building controls, to police officers and regularly scheduled safety drills, we work daily to keep students and staff safe," Marshall said. "We welcome the new guidelines from the Texas Education Agency as we can always learn from updated recommendations. We thank our parents and community members for partnering and being patient with us as they check-in through the campus office as they arrive on campus."
Superintendent Don Jackson said Grapeland school will be using an array of community resources and adding a school resource officer to help ensure safety on its campuses.
"TEA is focused on improving the safety of our students and Grapeland Independent School District will gladly participate in auditing our practices to ensure that we put our best foot forward to prevent or to respond to any and all possible future threats to the safety of our students, staff and community," Jackson said. "We are happy to be joining alliances with the City of Grapeland, Grapeland Police Department, Nucor Vulcraft and The Houston County Sheriff's Office to refine and improve our efforts for improved safety and security. We are proud to announce that we will have an SRO on campus for the first time in school history and will be improving our Guardian Plan, along with additional cameras, Access Control to doors and fencing. "
Westwood Superintendent Wade Stanford feels the new directives will allow his school to focus a little bit deeper on student safety.
“Just like everybody across the state, we found the recent events that have occurred to be devastating,” Stanford said. “We feel that the guidelines released by the governor will enhance what we were already doing and allow us to focus a little bit deeper on the safety of our students.”
Superintendent Cliff Lasiter said Slocum Independent School District takes safety and security very seriously.
“We have invested thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours in planning and training over the past ten years to make our campuses as safe as possible with the resources available to us,” Lasiter said. “We have made several upgrades to buildings to keep our students and staff safe. Those upgrades include creating single points of entry, secured entrances, fencing, door replacements, additional security cameras, and lock upgrades. In addition, Slocum ISD incorporates a concealed carry program with well trained employees who volunteer to keep students safe. We try to be as prepared as we can at all times, not just after a tragedy like the one in Uvalde.”
Lasiter said Slocum ISD will readily comply with the new directives from TEA which includes completing the Summer Targeted Partial Safety Audit and the Exterior Door Audit and scheduling all mandatory drills for the 2022-2023 before the school year begins.
“We will also comply with the new directive to ensure doors are in proper working condition and locked as directed on a weekly basis,” Lasiter said. “We were already scheduled to conduct a Safety and Security Committee Meeting, to train all staff on safety procedures, and to have all members of our threat assessment team trained. In addition, we look forward to receiving additional state funding to improve security measures even more. To sum it all up, my number one priority, as the superintendent, is to keep everyone on Slocum ISD campuses safe and secure.”
Cayuga Superintendent Dr. Joe Satterwhite said that safety is an ongoing process and always has been.
“We’ve met and outlined five areas where we want to focus our improvement efforts,” Satterwhite said. “We are looking at bolstering fencing in many areas, increasing campus communication, certainly being more diligent about not propping open doors and we will be more mindful of this through training. We also plan to continue our emergency drills and really just keeping everyone trained and on the same page.”
In response to Governor Abbott’s directives, and like the other schools in the area, Cayuga Independent School District convened its School Safety and Security Committee to look into ways to make the campus safer for its students in the wake the tragedy in Uvalde.
Cayuga’s committee met on Thursday, June 23.
“Cayuga has historically had a great track record of keeping students safe with very low instances of violence and few problems,” Satterwhite said. “Like everyone else, we believe that more can and should be done and that safer is never safe enough. Our committee identified five areas of focus as a district to channel our efforts:
• Better fencing and gates to safely restrict access to key areas of the campus while still trying to maintain an inviting atmosphere that welcomes our parents and community members.
• Enhanced campus surveillance camera monitoring and increased intercampus communication via two-way radios.
• Cayuga ISD already has a Guardian Program allowing Board approved individuals to carry concealed weapons in protection of our students. Action has been taken to expand the program and to continue to partner with local law enforcement and first responders.
• Often the simplest solutions are the most effective. We are working to raise awareness and be more diligent in securing points of entrance, avoiding door props, and attempting to reduce access points to our facilities.
• Additional training, routine security audits, and even more focus on emergency operating procedures are going to have to be part of the new normal for all schools. School leaders should continue to network and share best practices. There is no reason not to share a good idea. We all want all of our kids to be able to learn in safe, secure, nurturing environments.”
School districts will need to report compliance by Sept. 9, officials said. For items not in compliance by that date, TEA said it will compile information and submit it to the Texas Legislature to request funding as a measure to help districts reach requirements. Separately, TEA is working on a grant process to also ease financial burdens, officials said.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath and TxSSC Director Kathy Martinez-Prather said while some of the directives may be new to a few, they know that most schools in Texas are already implementing these actions and more to keep students and staff safe.
“We understand that the safety of students and staff is always the top priority of Texas public school systems,” they said in a statement. “We hope that the added support provided by the state, both financial and technical, will help further the efforts you are implementing locally to ensure every one of our campuses is both safe and supportive for our students and staff.”
