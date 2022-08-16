AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released accountability ratings for campuses and districts that show statewide academic improvements after educational loss from the coronavirus pandemic proved dire.
In evaluating 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses, the agency said it saw “promising signs of progress in Texas’ efforts to catch students up academically” when comparing 2019 and 2022 data.
Specifically, the state saw significant gains in student academic growth, with 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improving their overall letter grade from 2019 to 2022. In addition, 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an A.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders.”
In 2017, Texas lawmakers established the A-F accountability system to provide educators, parents and communities with a view of the academic performance of their district and campuses.
The rating system takes into account student achievement, which measures whether students met expectations on the STAAR test; school progress, which shows how students perform over time and how the school's performance compares to other schools with similar economically disadvantaged student populations; and closing the gaps, which tells how well a school is ensuring that all student groups are successful, per the TEA website.
Of the 1,195 districts rated this year, 33.1% received a letter grade of A, 54% received a B and 9.4% received a C. The remaining 3.5% received a D or lower.
For the 8,451 campuses, 27.9% received an A, 46.1% received a B and 19.4% received a C. About 6.7% received ratings lower than a C, it said.
This is an improvement from 2019 ratings, where 25.3% of districts received an A, 56.9% received a B and 13% received a C. About 4.8% received lower than a C at that time. In 2019 campus ratings, 21.1% received an A, 39.5% received a B, 26.1% received a C and about 13.1% received a rating lower than a C, data shows.
Following the release of the ratings, Shannon Holmes, executive director of the Association of Texas Professional Educators, said the letter grades “(reflect) the tremendous collaboration between all school staff and parents to help students recover from the learning disruptions and emotional ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Holmes added that the state must continue to do everything it can to support public schools.
“Although we continue to believe the success of a campus or district cannot be adequately measured by a letter grade based primarily on a singular test, these 2022 accountability ratings do provide a snapshot into the multifaceted services and support our public schools provide to the children of Texas,” Holmes said in a statement. “Much work remains to be done, but these results are a positive sign.”
