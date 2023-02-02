Slocum and Frankston schools both adopted a four-day school week last week, indicating the alternative schedule’s growing popularity among local districts. Oakwood Independent School District has been following its new schedule for two years, and Grapeland Independent School District will soon vote on the matter.
These small rural school districts are adopting the alternative schedule to help with teacher and staff retention.
Slocum and Frankston Independent School Districts decided on the change during their Jan. 23 board meetings, and both plan to implement the new schedules in the 2023-2024 school year. Both districts are still working on plans to schedule the school day, holidays, and teacher in-service days.
Frankston ISD decided on a Tuesday through Friday schedule for its roughly 800 students, allowing teachers to have longer weekends with Mondays off. Many sports and extracurricular events are held on Fridays, so the Tuesday through Friday schedule allows teachers and coaches to have the same days off each week.
Superintendent Nicci Cook said the schedule is being implemented to benefit teachers and staff to improve morale and provide them more planning time.
“The main benefit is to recruit and attract teachers,” Cook said. “Most of my teachers come up some time on the weekend and work on Sunday or Saturday.
Slocum ISD, with roughly 350 students, also adopted a 4-day school week due to wanting to improve the work environment. Slocum Superintendent Cliff Lasiter said the decision was made based on a local survey that gathered data on teacher retention.
“We had a large number of current teachers that said that they would teach longer or retire later if they were working on a 4-day week, so that was really large for us because 35% of our teachers have over 20 years experience right now,” Lasiter said. “We have some really great teachers and we would like to keep them.”
Lasiter said the schedule change will improve working conditions, help Slocum retain its teachers, and even serve to recruit new teachers into the profession. Moreover, instruction and student achievement will benefit from the retention of qualified teachers.
School days at Slocum and Frankston will increase by roughly 15 to 30 minutes each day, and both districts are adopting the new schedules as part of a three-year pilot that continues through 2026.
“They’ll have more minutes of instruction through the school year but fewer days,” Lassiter said.
Oakwood ISD, with an enrollment of roughly 200 students, follows a Tuesday through Friday schedule.
Superintendent Russell Holden said Oakwood ISD’s alternative schedule was adopted three years ago, designating Mondays as “flex days” for teachers and students. The schools are open on Mondays, with half the faculty working on campus every other Monday. Struggling students come in for additional instruction.
“We went to a four day week to help with teacher and staff retention, better serve the needs of our students, and to try to create the best learning environment possible by giving kids plenty of time at school while also creating an incentive to earn an extra day off,” Holden said. “We have also seen our enrollment increase due to our unique schedule.”
Other local school districts are researching the benefits of a four-day school week. Lasiter said several local superintendents have called him regarding Slocum’s recent decision.
Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson confirmed his district's exp[loration of the matter.
“We are considering going to the four day instructional week but have not voted,” Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.