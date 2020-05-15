Tyler Junior College has announced 1,114 candidates for graduation and more than 1,200 degrees and certificates awarded for Spring 2020.
May commencement has been tentatively postponed until August, and details will be announced as they become available.
Local candidates for graduation, listed alphabetically by hometown, are:
ELKHART: Marion Martinez
GRAPELAND: Brayden Cheatham
OAKWOOD: Brian Bradley
PALESTINE: Kacie Boykin, Laura Calverley, Calvin Collins, Taylor Cumston, Delany Denby, Jai’Neika Ellis, Isabel Garcia, John Paul Garza, Leslie Gonzalez, Amber Karnes, Daniel May, Ana Rodriguez, Christopher Sherman, Tara Stricklin, Brooke Sturdivant, Terah Vargas, Christopher Weaver
RUSK: Kevin Blakemore, Josie Campbell, Sarah Crysup, Carli Foster, Ricia Kincade, Erynn Lee, Courtney Lenard, Devyn Renfroe, Austin Sizemore, Riley Threadgill, Jacie Walley, Tessa Walley, Katherine Witt
