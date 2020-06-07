The Tyler Junior College Earth and Space Science Center is celebrating the start of summer with Laser Week.
From June 13 to 20, visitors can take a seat under the 40-foot dome and be immersed in sound as they watch brilliant lasers, millions of stars and full-dome digital effects performed to a range of musical artists and genres, including Beatles to Pink Floyd, pop and rock.
Viewing times and shows:
• 11 a.m. — Laser Mania
• 12:30 p.m. — Laser Beatles
• 2 p.m. — Laser Metallica
• 3:30 p.m. — Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”
Tickets are $3 per person, and advance online reservations are required. Policies and procedures have been modified for the health and safety of science center visitors, and guests are advised to review the new guidelines on the website before their visit.
To purchase advance tickets and review the health and safety guidelines, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“While we have limited our offerings to comply with health guidelines, we are thrilled to bring these fun and exciting laser shows for a special, one-week event,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, science center director. “We look forward to seeing our friends again.”
The science center is located at 1411 E. Lake St., on the TJC main campus. Operating hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Parking is free.
For more information, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.