TVCC nursing students receive scholarships

Three of Trinity Valley Community College’s top nursing students received scholarships Tuesday from Davin Healthcare, a national nurse-founded, employee-owned Managed Service Provider.
Brookelynn Kirkpatrick, Elizabeth Oluwaseun and Madison Oliva each received $1000 scholarships as they pursue their nursing aspirations through TVCC’s Health Sciences program.
“Davin Healthcare has established these scholarships as its dedicated mission is to improve patient care,” said Kelly King, Executive Vice President of Davin Healthcare Workforce Solutions. “Our goal is to assist with workforce shortages at the bedside and give back to communities across the United States.”
Davin Healthcare offers contract opportunities for both seasoned travelers and recent graduates. Davin is not only focused on the health and well-being of their patients, but also dedicated to ensuring that every RN and Allied Health Professional has the best experience possible while on assignment.
On hand for the presentation was TVCC President Dr. Jason Morrison, who praised the efforts of the school to pursue partnerships with entities such as Davin Healthcare.
“We are so excited to be here today to present these scholarships,” Morrison said. “Events such as this illustrate the importance of having and maintaining close partnerships. This not only helps our students but ensures a strong workforce for our communities going forward.”
The Health Occupations division at TVCC offers a variety of healthcare-related programs which lead to an occupational skills award, certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree. With a shortage of healthcare workers, the growth of the community, and the increased demand for healthcare, there is a great interest in the quality health occupations programs offered at TVCC. Graduates readily find employment in a variety of settings, with the majority staying in the area.
For more information on TVCC’s Health Sciences programs or other educational opportunities visit www.tvcc.edu.
