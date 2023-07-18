The Trinity Valley Community College Adult and Continuing Education department provides job-specific training developed for today's in-demand occupations.
"A lot of people don't often know what Adult & Continuing Education can do for the community," said TVCC's ACE Director Chris Hicks. "Our mission statement is to provide quality workforce skills training, professional continuing education and enrichment opportunities to the citizens in the TVCC service area."
Occupational Skills Awards are a sequence of approved courses individually transcripted and designed to provide entry level employment skills or industry certifications in an abbreviated timeframe. Hicks said TVCC offers many classes that translate directly to several in-demand occupations, such as:
•accounting QuickBooks,
•administration technology applications,
•computer aided drafting,
•computer science network and security,
•emergency medical technology,
•nurse aide for healthcare,
•phlebotomy,
• and welding.
"ACE classes are offered on a rotation schedule with new classes added to the schedule each month," Hicks said. "We also encourage people to reach out and request a class. Many times we can use our resources to create new educational opportunities."
Another opportunity offered by TVCC is an abbreviated Commercial Drivers License course.
"The CDL course is a 6-week class that includes both classroom and hands-on training," Hicks said. "The class capacity is four students and the hands-on is actually behind the wheel, not simulated."
The ACE program is not only extremely useful in today's job market, but TVCC makes the process easy.
"The ACE program doesn't require a lengthy application process that requires acceptance by the college," Hicks said. "The courses have a very simple registration form for whatever class you are interested in."
Hicks said TVCC strongly encourages seniors to utilize the program.
One of the benefits offered to seniors age 60 and up who live in TVCC's tax-paying district is the Senior Gold Card Program. The card is available for a one-time fee of $10 and offers a host of benefits such as free admission to all athletic TVCC home games, free admission to plays, concerts, art shows, guest lecturers and forums conducted on TVCC campuses, TVCC library privileges and 50% tuition and fees discount for TVCC college credit courses, non-credit courses and non-credit Learning for Living (audit) courses.
"TVCC does a fantastic job with Continuing Education students, especially our lifelong learners," Hicks said. "From age 18 and up, all the way to 80 and beyond, Continuing Education is ageless.
For more information on TVCC's Adult Continuing Education program call 903-675-6212 or email conted@tvcc.edu.
