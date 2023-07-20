TVCC's Hurley to retire after 41 years

There were a couple of notable starts on July 1, 1982. Cal Ripken, Jr. played the first game of what would become a record 2,216 consecutive MLB starts at shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles. It was the same day W.K. "Sam" Hurley began his 41-year career with Trinity Valley Community College.
Hurley started as a teacher at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Beto Unit where he established the first Horticulture Program for TVCC's Correctional Education Program. Two years later he would be reassigned to the Athens campus to establish a new Horticulture Program to serve the entire TVCC service district. Over the next 13 years Hurley would receive numerous awards and honors for the program, along the way earning his doctoral degree from Texas A&M at Commerce.
In 1998, Hurley answered the call to return to the Correctional Education Program where he has served for the past quarter century, currently as Associate Vice President. The department not only offers credit and non-credit classes for qualified TDCJ inmates, but also coordinates the pre-service academy for TDCJ employees. The training and skills taught to TDCJ inmates over the past decade has proven to be an extremely important part of the rehabilitation efforts by the state.
"It's a stressful job. I had no gray hair when I came here," Hurley said. "But it's been very interesting to me, helping to expand this program to what it is today."
A reception was held for Hurley on the Palestine campus Tuesday. Several people spoke in honor of Hurley, including former TVCC President, Dr Jerry King. Perhaps no one summed up everyone's collective sentiment better, however, than Hurley's longtime friend and program donor Ginger Morton.
"Sam Hurley is a special person,” Morton said. “He has an unquestionably high level of character and integrity, and he cares so deeply for this program. The people who benefit from this program sometimes just need a second chance. Sam Hurley is the king of second chances."
While more than four decades can firmly establish a routine, Hurley looks forward to the inevitable decrease in stress and increase in rest and relaxation promised by retirement.
"In just the time since I announced my retirement, I've seen my stress level go down," Hurley said. "I plan to spend some time at my place, do some remodeling, and maybe expand some of my real estate ventures. I also plan to take up golf and do some traveling. I just returned from a trip to Egypt. I always wanted to see that. And there is a lot more of the world to see."
In addition to the list of retirement plans Hurley added that he may reconnect with social media.
"I've tried to maintain a private life outside of the public side of my career due to the level of confidentiality we have to maintain," Hurley said. "I may get back onto social media in the future. But I've really been O.K. not knowing what my friends ate for breakfast."
When asked during his reception what he looks forward to most, Hurley didn't hesitate to answer enthusiastically.
"I look forward to my alarm clock not going off early every morning," Hurley said. "And if it does, I know I can just shut it down!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.