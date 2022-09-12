AUSTIN — Two Texas schools ranked among the top 50 universities nationwide in 2022 by U.S. News and World Report.
In the report released Monday, U.S. News ranked 1,500 schools based on factors including graduation and retention rates, faculty resources and undergraduate academic reputation.
Texas’ top ranking university on the national list was Rice University, based in Houston, where it ranked No. 15 along with Washington University in St. Louis.
Rice also ranked No. 6 on the list of the nation’s best values in higher education, and tied for No. 3 in the rankings of institutions whose students graduate with the least debt.
“We’re delighted that Rice has advanced to No. 15 in the U.S. News rankings,” University President Reginald DesRoches said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the outstanding education our faculty provides to our students every day of the academic year. We’re especially proud that Rice students are getting a great education for one of the best values in the nation.”
The University of Texas at Austin tied for No. 38 among universities nationwide, sharing the spot with University of California-Davis and University of Wisconsin-Madison.
UT Austin also tied as the No. 10 public university nationwide, again with the California and Wisconsin universities, and was the top public university in the state.
“These rankings illustrate the strong academic reputation we have among our peers,” UT President Jay Hartzell said in a statement. “We have made significant strides through our strategic investments in faculty, research and the quality of the learning experience for our students. Combined with the incredible quality of today’s UT student body, these rankings represent points of pride and excellence.”
This year, Princeton University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology took the top two spots nationwide. Harvard, Stanford and Yale all tied for third.
As for liberal arts schools, no Texas school ranked in the top 50, but Trinity University, based in San Antonio, ranked No. 55 among liberal arts colleges nationwide.
According to the report, the top 10 Texas universities, both public and private, are:
1. Rice University
2. University of Texas at Austin
3. Texas A&M University
4. Southern Methodist University
5. Baylor University
6. Texas Christian University
7. University of Texas at Dallas
8. University of Houston
9.Texas Tech University
10. Abilene Christian University
