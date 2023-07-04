University Academy earns distinguished award

The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy district is one of just 17 nationwide named a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way Distinguished District. University Academy, which includes schools in Palestine, Tyler and Longview, is also the only district in Texas to receive the award.
University Academy schools offer a STEM curriculum in a hands-on learning environment. Roughly 225 students attend the Palestine campus.
Director Ummi Bodede said Project Lead the Way focuses on preparing students by learning 21st century skills they use while learning science, technology, engineering and math.
PLTW lessons are research-based and teach problem solving, process thinking, communication and collaboration skills, and career exploration as students progress from Kindergarten through the 12th grades. They also develop technical knowledge and skills as they solve real world problems.
“Students develop in-demand knowledge and skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take,” Bodede said.
University Academy high school students can enroll in dual credit courses with UT Tyler and earn up to 42 college credits before they graduate. The PLTW pathways are aligned with UT Tyler STEM majors such as biology, chemistry, engineering, kinesiology, medicine, nursing and pharmacy.
Students also receive core subject preparation that includes English language arts, fine arts, social studies, history, government and physical education.
Teachers attend summer training sessions to learn how to implement the PLTW program.
“The success of the program is based upon our teachers and students at University Academy, and we are excited to be honored as a Distinguished District,” Bodede said.
University Academy offers PLTW Launch for Kindergarten to fifth grades, PLTW Gateway for sixth to eighth grades and PLTW computer science, engineering and biomedical science programs for high school students.
“We encourage members of our community who may have interest to come tour our campus and see what this looks like firsthand,” Bodede said.
University Academy Palestine is recruiting students for all grade levels for the upcoming school year. The university charter school offers open enrollment and is tuition-free. For information or to apply, call 903-727-2326 or email ua-palestine@uttua.org.
