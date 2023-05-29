Roughly 300 parents, family, faculty and supporters attended the University of Texas at Tyler University Academy’s district-wide graduation Saturday. Dozens of graduates from the charter school’s Longview and Tyler campuses joined 15 graduates from Palestine inside the UT Tyler Patriot Herrington Center.
UT Tyler opened the charter school with campuses in Palestine, Longview and Tyler more than a decade ago with the vision of becoming a model for STEM education in East Texas. UA Palestine graduated its first class of 14 seniors in 2019 and has grown gradually since.
Valedictorian Jad Absy delivered an inspiring speech to a crowd of roughly 300 guests. He celebrated the seniors’ individualism and credited the UA teachers for encouraging their success.
Absy told the audience he has attended UA since the third grade, when the school was known as the Innovation Academy. He thanked his teachers, classmates and the community for supporting his fellow students.
“We found a place where we could be ourselves and learn to grow to be better visions of us,” Absy said. “We got to experience something incredibly special and I genuinely feel it wouldn’t have happened without these teachers.”
Valedictorians from the Longview and Tyler campuses also delivered remarks. Samuel Carter is the Palestine class salutatorian. Other members of the 2023 class include Zade Absy, Isaiah Adams, Calvin Birdwell, Carter Branch, Hunter Brown, David Davis, Mollie Flowers, Justin Fox, Navy Haff, Tennyson Keller, Ethan Niedecken, Jonathan Reed and Emma Skloss.
The graduates earned a variety of accomplishments, honors and scholarships and almost all announced plans to continue their college educations.
Many UA seniors participated in UT Tyler’s dual credit program, earning college credits while attending high school. Eight of the 2023 class earned the distinction of Dual Credit Scholar by completing up to 36 hours of college credit, while others received Dual Credit Participant with at least nine hours of college courses.
In the ceremony’s closing remarks, Dr. Michael O’Dell of the UT Tyler School of Education described the dual credit program’s value.
“Every time a student takes a course, it’s about the equivalent of $1,400 for a three-hour course,” O’Dell said. “Some of these students took a few; some took as many as 40, so do the math parents. That’s another scholarship that they completed, in a sense, that also gets them ahead a year in college.”
Enrollment at the UA Palestine campus has grown since its opening, as the school has expanded enrollment to Kindergarten, first and second grades.
Admission and tuition are free to the charter school, which is publicly funded. Enrollment is currently open and the school is seeking to add more students across all grades in the 2023-2024 school year.
For information about enrollment at UA Palestine call 903-727-2326.
