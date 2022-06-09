Jenny Calk of University Academy’s Palestine campus was named Teacher of the Year for the University of Texas at Tyler’s University Academy school district. The Kindergarten through 12th grade school chartered by the University of Texas at Tyler has campuses in Palestine, Tyler and Longview.
A registered nurse, Calk teaches high school biology and health sciences, supervises the biomedical sciences program, and sponsors the school’s Health Occupations Students of America chapter, a career organization for students.
University Academy offers biomedical and engineering tracks at the high school level. The four courses in the health sciences program include biology, human body systems, medical interventions and biomedical innovations.
Before a friend asked her to apply to teach at UA six years ago, Calk had never considered teaching. However, she said her work as a nurse bears similarities to her second career.
“In nursing you’re taking care of patients and in teaching you’re taking care of students,” Calk said. “If you’ve built a relationship with your patient or student it’s very rewarding.”
Calk earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches and completed a Master of Education at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Calk said she is beginning a doctor of philosophy in nursing this fall because she wants to help reduce the nursing shortage.
“Ultimately I want to bridge the gap between the transition between high school and nursing school,” Calk said. “My vision is to help bridge the gap so they get the prerequisites they need to enter nursing school sooner.”
Calk hopes that winning the award helps spotlight the quality of the Palestine campus’s programs and faculty.
“I absolutely love being a part of the UA family,” Calk said. “I think we have the best team there is to work with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.