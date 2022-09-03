AUSTIN — Updated COVID-19 boosters are expected to be available to Texans beginning next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer that combine the companies’ original vaccine with ones that also target the newest subvariants of the omicron strain, BA.4 and BA.5.
The updated Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people 12 and older. The updated Moderna vaccine will be available for people 18 and older. The boosters are single-dose shots.
Texas health officials said doses will begin shipping over the next few days and arrive at health care providers across the state next week.
Texas will receive about 900,000 doses of the updated boosters, including 502,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 192,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine. They will be available for order by health care providers, state health officials said.
Individuals should reach out to their health care provider about the best booster timing for them, officials said. People can use the vaccine finder at vaccines.gov to locate a provider with doses of the new boosters in stock starting next week, they said.
