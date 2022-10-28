An Elkhart school bus was involved in a traffic accident Friday evening.
According to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores, a school bus with Elkhart High School cheerleaders on board was involved in a single vehicle accident while traveling to the varsity football game in Clifton.
The bus flipped and landed in a ditch on Highway 294, near Lakeview Methodist Camp Ground.
Flores said there was a report of minor injuries at the scene, with six individuals transported by EMS to local hospitals. Students with no reported injuries were able to leave the scene with a parent.”
Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith went to the hospital to check on the students, staff members and their families.
“When I received the call that some of our students and staff were involved in an accident, I was immediately concerned for everyone’s safety,” he said. “While I am aware that some sustained injuries, I am very thankful that there was no loss of life for our school community this evening.“
Law enforcement officials believe weather conditions may have been a factor in the accident.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
