A Palestine Middle School teacher and coach was killed, and two students were injured in a car accident Sunday night.
According to Larissa Loveless, Public Information Officer for Palestine Independent School District, Michael Coyne and two PISD students had attended game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.
Coyne was driving back Sunday, May 22 when he and his passengers were struck by another vehicle.
According to a press release from the Wilmer Police Department, a wrong-way driver headed northbound in a southbound lane of I-45 struck two vehicles at the 265-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle had a head-on collision in the southbound lanes of I-45 just south of Mars Rd.
Officers found an adult female and two juveniles occupied the vehicle that was going the wrong way, and an adult male and two juveniles occupied the vehicle that was struck head-on.
All three occupants of the wrong-way vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. In the other vehicle, the driver, Coyne, was pronounced dead at the scene and the two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
The PISD school year ended Friday. Loveless confirmed that this was not a school-related trip.
"The passengers, who are currently undergoing treatment in Dallas, are students in the district," Loveless said. "We currently have limited information regarding the accident."
Coyne leaves behind his wife, Bethany Coyne, and an infant daughter, along with a host of other family members and friends.
The district said they are extending their condolences to Coyne’s family, friends and students.
An investigation is being conducted to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor in this accident.
