Dusty Birchfield already had a B.S. degree in engineering, but when he set his sights on becoming a nurse through the University of Texas at Tyler, he had to take extra steps. First, he completed two semesters of prerequisite courses at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens to qualify to enter UT Tyler's nursing program.
Birchfield is finally on a two-year track to complete the B.S. degree in nursing. With the joint program announced Tuesday by the two colleges, however, he could have done it up to two years faster, while saving up to $5,000 per semester.
The two local colleges are creating a seamless program to allow students to complete a B.S. degree in nursing at TVCC. A junior college, TVCC has offered an associate's degree in nursing for 38 years. The new arrangement will allow students to earn a BSN while attending classes at TVCC.
The plan will create opportunities for nurses and improve health care, as more nurses continue their education, accept local jobs, and continue to live in the region. The new program improves opportunities in East Texas with no additional taxes, Helen Reid, provost of TVCC's Health Science Center in Terrell, told the Herald-Press.
It is the most progressive program of its kind in Texas to address the growing need for nursing professionals with bachelor's of science degrees in nursing. Such nurses are needed in a variety of healthcare settings, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home care, and hospice.
Students who earn a bachelor's degree in nursing qualify for programs that offer advanced nursing degrees, such as nurse practitioners, who play an important role in providing care in rural areas. Students with a BSN degree also qualify for the master's degree in nursing, the preparation for nursing instructors.
East Texas has the lowest number of nurses with college degrees in the state, according to Barbara Haas, executive director of the school of nursing at UT Tyler. The shortage is so severe that without changes, Texas will have the nation's second-highest nursing shortage by 2030. Haas said roughly 50% of students are now turned away due to lack of space in UT Tyler's nursing program.
Over the next decade, the program will allow hundreds of students in East Texas to achieve a BSN, the degree that qualifies students for graduate programs and other opportunities in nursing. “We tell our students they need to go on,” said Reid. “Hospitals want nurses to have the BSN.”
TVCC's advance degree in nursing program graduates about 100 students a year. It currently enrolls about 200 in its health sciences program, based in Terrell. Students who attend the nursing program in Athens join the classes in Terrell by videoconference.
TVCC's Palestine campus offers a licensed vocational nursing degree, a one-year program for entry-level jobs in nursing.
The new joint program is modeled after a handful of others in the United States, but none in Texas. “This opens up another big window for nursing students,” Birchfield said.
For information about applying for TVCC's new BSN program, contact TVCC's Terrell branch at 469-614-3804. For information about TVCC's LVN program in Palestine, contact 903-723-7040.
