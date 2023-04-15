Westwood Ag Mech program adds new equipment

Career and Technical Education programs have come a very long way in recent years. Decades ago, vocational programs in high school were considered more peripheral. Today, CTE programs have become a vital bridge between the Kindergarten through 12 education system and students’ next steps after high school graduation to college, the military or a career.
Westwood High School, like many area schools, deeply embraces its CTE program, not only finding the courses to be beneficial to students, but something students are enthusiastic about. Because of that mutual focus, the district recently invested in a piece of equipment for the FFA department which will allow students involved in metal fabrication courses learn and compete at the highest level.
The newest addition to the program is a 5x10 Arcmax CNC plasma cutter which allows users to cut metal up to 3/4 of an inch thick. The machine is quick, precise and allows for very intricate cuts.
"We are able to design and program intricate parts for fabrication," said Kyle Frith, Westwood Ag teacher. "It cuts very clean and limits the amount of cleanup work needed prior to welding. This gives us more time in our welding classes to actually weld instead of wasting time with grinders."
Besides giving students the ability to produce higher quality work, the addition of the equipment will give them valuable experience beyond graduation.
"The plasma cutter came with educational licenses for multiple CAD software programs," Frith said. "We are incorporating Computer Aided Drawing software into our Ag Mech and Metal pathways. This gives students the ability to learn software that every welding and fabrication shop in America uses."
The addition of the plasma cutter to the CTE program is an example of Westwood's commitment to their students. Kyle Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations, said it's about putting the students on the highest level.
"We want our kids to have the best equipment anywhere," Johnson said. "If kids want to be a part of a program, we want to spend money on that program. We want our kids to compete at the highest level, not just with other 3A schools, but with 4A and 5A schools. We have some great kids at Westwood and they deserve those opportunities."
Johnson explained the pathway to getting the new plasma cutter added to the program. While it wasn't necessarily an easy route, it was important and well supported.
"It started last year with our former Ag teacher Clay Goolsby. He identified the need for a plasma cutter and set the wheels in motion," Johnson said. "Clay left to go to another district and Kyle Frith came in and really went to work on it. He did all the research and found the best equipment for the best buy. We had to run new electrical and had to train our faculty. He got our three quotes and we took it to the board. They approved it without hesitation."
"We recently also added 12 new welding machines," Frith said. "Our goal is to continue to add new equipment to our shop that is as close to real world as possible."
Preparation for the future is a gem with many facets. For some students, the route of higher education is the best choice. For others, a high-paying career requires a different path. Westwood ISD is committed to providing as many paths to success as possible. Westwood Ag Mech students now have an exciting new path as they kick their metal fabrication skills into high gear.
