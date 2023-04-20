Westwood Band celebrates fifth Sweepstakes win

The Westwood High School Band, led by Band Director Shayla Skief, is a stalwart among high school bands. This week they took home the coveted UIL Sweepstakes trophy, awarded to bands who achieved top marks, or First Divisions, in all three competitive categories: Marching, Concert and Sight Reading.
For the uninitiated, achieving a Sweepstakes honor is a big deal. It is the pinnacle of what a high school band can accomplish. Westwood’s feat is certainly a marvel to behold.
Except this is the Westwood Panther Band, it’s just what they do. This isn’t their first Sweepstakes.
The Westwood Band has won the Sweepstakes trophy five of the past seven years, a feat which is virtually unheard of in a world where many talented students and directors spend entire careers without ever experiencing that victory.
“I’ve been here for 14 years now,” Skief said. “Seven years at the Junior High and now seven here. That time and the transition has made it easier. It makes a huge difference to know your kids.”
Skief has established a daily routine that starts in Junior High. She said students know what to expect and what is expected of them. They know what they will be playing, which makes teaching the details much easier.
“Consistency is such a big part,” Skief said. “But I think an even bigger part is finding Assistant Directors who are willing to stick around and build a program with me. I’ve been blessed in that regard.”
Camila Martinez is a Junior. She started in the band when she was in the sixth grade. Today she plays flute and piccolo and serves as Drum Major for the
band. She is indispensable as both a musician and as an on-field leader and director.
“Yeah, we’re pretty good,” Martinez said. “But it doesn’t come easy. We put in a lot of work and a bunch of hours. It’s a lot of marching and playing and a lot of conditioning.”
“Sweepstakes is our goal,” Skief said. “It’s every band’s goal. We come into every year knowing what we can accomplish, but we don’t know if we will accomplish it. We have to give them more challenges. We always have to improve. We can’t let up. They don’t give you that trophy based on your name or what you’ve done before. You have to do better every time.”
“We know we can’t win by being complacent,” Martinez said. “We know she will push us even harder next year. We won’t be satisfied by just being good enough.”
According to Skief, music and the arts are a vital part of education, and the skills that are learned through the program affect far more than just halftime entertainment.
“I think it’s easy for people to look past band sometimes,” Skief said. “Usually they only see us for eight minutes at half time. They don’t see the countless hours of practice, conditioning, travel and everything else that goes into being successful. But I am proud of these kids. I know our school is proud of them and I hope our community is as well. Even other schools express their appreciation for what we do. These kids have earned every bit of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.