The future is bright for students at Westwood Independent School District and this is no more evident than in the Career Technical Education Program, which has added multiple avenues for students to learn specific career skills through hands-on coursework.
One of the avenues offered to the students of Westwood is a welding program that prepares students with career ready techniques to be immediately competitive in the workforce.
Students enrolled in welding courses complete classes such as Principles of Agriculture, Introduction to Welding, Fabrication and a Welding Practicum, which focuses on career-ready skills and techniques.
Students are also offered the opportunity to become American Welding Society certified. This certification will help them gain employment opportunities in the welding industry, which could include pipe welding, fabrication, rig welding and countless other opportunities.
Currently, twenty-five percent of the student population at Westwood High School are enrolled in the welding program and that number is estimated to grow with the recent additions approved by the Westwood ISD School Board.
During the December board meeting, the board members unanimously approved an increase in the budget that allowed the district to purchase twelve new welding machines that had more functionality than the previous machines. The new machines allow the students to learn the four types of welds that are most widely used in the industry:
• MIG – Gas Metal Arc Welding;
• STICK – Shielded Metal Arc Welding;
• TIG – Gas Tungsten Arc Welding;
• and Flux Core – Flux-cored Arc Welding.
These techniques take dedication to learn and the students must sacrifice time to become better at each one.
Learning these welds not only requires students’ commitment, but also takes the dedication and sacrifice of an expert in the field. Thankfully, Westwood was able to find this expert when they hired Clay Goolsby last summer to run the welding program. Goolsby went to Blinn College for welding and upon graduation began working at a fabrication shop in Tyler. Once he had advanced his welding skills to a high level he branched out and operated a fabrication shop, which he ran for four years. During the spring of 2021, Goolsby felt the call to go into education.
“After hiring an abundance of employees that lacked basic skills, I thought my skill base was better suited to take part of the younger generation,” Goolsby said. “I want to be able to teach kids how to weld from the ground up.”
Goolsby said his vision for the welding program is “to increase the number of welding students and to create successful Agricultural Mechanics and Welding Competition Teams and to ensure the welding students can walk across the stage right into a job in the welding industry.”
The vision to upgrade the welding program at Westwood began with Goolsby and was encouraged by the CTE Director at Westwood, Kelly Green.
“We are lucky at Westwood to have hired Mr. Goolsby and for him to have a vision to bring the Ag shop to current professional standards, allowing our students to see the endless possibilities in welding and fabricating,” Green said. “Having these new welding machines gives our students the opportunity to practice every day on equipment that they will see if choosing a profession in the welding industry. I am excited for the growth of the program and the quality projects that students will be able to make and be proud of.”
