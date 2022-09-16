Westwood Independent School Distirct Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve replacement of the artificial playing surface at Panther Stadium.
The approved bid of $946,041 includes several upgrades focused on the safety of students who use the field.
“We’ve been looking at the playing surface for a little over two years and began planning and preparing finances,” said Superintendent Wade Stanford. “We knew that the current surface was rapidly reaching the end of its life span and warranty, so we did extensive research to find the best replacement.”
The current surface at Panther Stadium is eight years old, which is at or near the life expectancy of artificial turf. A GMAX test, which is administered regularly and measures impact attenuation, or the ability of the playing surface to absorb the kinetic energy from a collision, such as a player falling to the surface, shows when a surface is nearing dangerous levels.
“Testing the surface for how it handles impact is key for preventing injuries,” Stanford said. “We wanted to be proactive and protect the kids that use the field.”
Another area of concern for the district was field temperature.
According to the National Center for Health Research, artificial turf can get extremely hot on sunny days. Researchers found that artificial turf could reach temperatures as high as 166 degrees Fahrenheit, which can put athletes at higher risk of heat-related illness or injury such as dehydration, heatstroke and thermal burns.
“To address the surface temperature, we selected a surface that has a cooling insert,” Stanford said. “This will drop the surface temperature up to 30 degrees.”
Replacement of the artificial surface could begin at the end of soccer season.
In other business the board approved the purchase of new instruments for Westwood’s sixth grade band.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Kyle Johnson, a growing band population has contributed to the need for new instruments.
“The sixth-grade band class has grown from 45 to 70 students,” Johnson said. “The purchase will be over $50,000, so it needs to be approved by the board.”
Other items approved by the board included the following:
• minutes from Aug. 2 and Aug. 29 special meetings and Aug. 8 regular meeting,
· investment reports,
· fundraisers,
· a resolution allowing movement of money within funds without a budget amendment,
· and an increase of adult meal prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.