Westwood Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to begin construction and improvements on its new junior high campus.
Westwood school leaders and board of trustee members shoveled dirt as the symbolic first step initiating the new $38 million bond project approved by voters in November of 2021.
Speaking at the program were Superintendent Wade Stanford, President of the Board of Trustees Dr. Carolyn Booker, Long Range Planning Committee Member Pat Jolly and Junior High Principal Sonja Brown.
Booker, a WISD Board member since 1995, gave a brief history of the Tucker and Westwood Independent School Districts. Brown shared about the hard work that went into the bond election and Stanford, who served as host of the event, extended gratitude to everyone who helped in the bond election.
Palestine Mayor Justin Florence, City Manager Teresa Herrera and Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores also attended the event.
The bond issue will expand space at Westwood Junior High to improve campus safety, accessibility and learning for students in the sixth through eighth grades.
Long-time Westwood educator Pat Jolly said the groundbreaking signifies the district’s commitment to students.
“It is the beginning of a special time when we can make a difference in the lives of students at Westwood,” Jolly said. “We are building the lives of Westwood students and building future opportunities for them.”
The new campus design by Fitzpatrick Architects of Dallas and Pfluger Architects of Tyler adds to the junior high’s stable foundations and load-bearing walls to combine the four existing buildings into one. Jackson Construction is also leading the renovation.
The Long Range Planning Committee held meetings throughout the pandemic to determine the community’s priorities for the bond election.
Committee member Mendi Perry said the junior high campus was chosen for renovation because it has the most needs.
"Our main priorities were safety, security, and the needs of each campus,” Perry said. “And so we chose the junior high because it needed the most improvements.”
The new expanded campus will be converted to a middle school and include the sixth grade so the younger students can have more opportunities to participate in sports and electives.
“It just made more sense to put the sixth graders over there and rename it a middle school,” Perry said.
The bond also funds infrastructure, safety, and accessibility improvements at the district’s other aging campuses: Westwood Primary, Westwood Elementary and Westwood High School.
Architects released drawings of the junior high’s new look in May. Steve Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick Architects said the project combines the planning committee’s priorities of safety and openness.
"With windows and clerestories, we can bring natural light to educational spaces and adding wood soffits will warm the facade and create a welcoming feel,” Fitzpatrick said.
For information about Westwood ISD visit www.westwoodisd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.