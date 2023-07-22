Westwood Independent School District will welcome students to the 2023-2024 school year by hosting its first ever Back-2-School Bash at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Westwood Junior High practice field.
According to Britni Calzada, WISD Public Relations Coordinator, the event will feature lots of free giveaways while supplies last, including backpacks, school supplies and coupons for haircuts. There will be plenty of food as well as music, health booths, games, prizes and much more.
"We are so excited and ready to have our students back for an amazing 2023-2024 school year," Calzada said. "We are thankful for the partnership with our community sponsors who have helped us give back to our students and families at Westwood’s first annual Back-2-School Bash."
Calzada said sponsors who made the event possible include Jackson Construction, Heritage Land Bank, Great American T-Shirt Company, KOI Nail and Spa, Nucor/Vulcraft, Commercial Bank of Texas, Fastenal, Kenny Tidrow with Edward Jones, Southwest Foodservice Excellence, Chick-Fil-A, Southside Bank, Jocelyn's Donuts, Combined Associates Real Estate, All Star Autoplex, Gold Eye Clinic, Red Hat Rentals, Jay Herrington, DDS, Junior Hernandez, DDS, Limitless Insurance Group, T&G Hair Salon, Sonic, Steve and Debbie Wacha, Walmart and Shearz & Beerz.
Calzada said the event is the first of its kind for WISD and the faculty, staff and administration look forward to establishing a tradition going forward.
"This is a free event for the entire Westwood community," she said. "We will have some amazing vendors and so much to give away. We look forward to continuing the event for years to come."
