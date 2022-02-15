Some people find their calling early, and that would appear to be the case with Westwood High School junior John Michael Benge. An accomplished musician on multiple instruments, last week John Michael earned First Chair alto sax in the 3A State Band. In sports lingo, folks, he's the state champion.
Benge's musical chops have been apparent since he began taking private lessons in piano and guitar at age eleven from local instructor Troy Freeman. Mr. Freeman passed away in 2020, but by then the young musician was in the Westwood ISD band program, gaining proficiency in soprano, alto and tenor saxophone. As a freshman and as a sophomore, John Michael advanced through Regionals to place high in Area. This year he was first in Area, thus earning one of only five alto sax spots in the State Band.
In preparation for the State Band concert, Benge explained, "They gave us cuts of the music to learn for the concert. Competing for placement, each of us played a cut from Carmina Burana, by Carl Orff." Asked if it was difficult music, he shrugged, "Kind of", but when he demonstrated the piece, that was clearly an understatement. In a blind audition -- the five musicians and their judges separated by a curtain -- each participant tackled the challenging score. When the smoke cleared, the results were posted on-line and Benge learned he had earned First Chair.
"Going in, I felt confident for first place because our Area is more competitive than the others," shared the new champion.
In addition to his role as a musician and soloist in the Panther Band, Benge is one of Westwood High School's three drum majors this year. WHS Band Director Shayla Skief shared, "John is one of the hardest-working students that has come through the Westwood Band program. His work ethic inspires those around him, instantly making them better. He is a phenomenal musician, and an even better person. We are so proud of him."
Benge is also in his third year playing keyboard and guitar as part of the praise team at Palestine's Triple S Cowboy Church. He anticipates that music is going to play an important role in his future. He plans to attend seminary after graduation, with the goal of a career as a music minister. He can also see himself producing music and recording professionally.
John Michael is the son of John and Debbie Benge and Summer Howard.
