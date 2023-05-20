Westwood Primary celebrates Twin Day

Westwood Primary School recently celebrated the unique connection between eleven sets of twins on its campus, a fact that surely causes many to wonder "What's in the water in Westwood?" It certainly seems to be a large concentration of twins, but the close bonds and relationships between the kids brings a special dynamic to the Westwood Primary campus.
Twins are a bit of a mystery to many people. For decades television portrayed twins, for the most part, as completely identical and impossible to tell apart. While identical twins, the product of the fertilization of a single egg splitting into two, certainly share many of the same traits, fraternal twins, the result of the fertilization of two separate eggs, may be more difficult to detect, but still share a relationship unique among those born on the same day.
The twins at Westwood Primary, Cason and Chloe Brown, Destinee and Journee Warner, Ivy and Ava Richardson, Avery and Scarlett Hartline, Emily and Riley Stepleton, Cason and Carson Robison, Wyatt and Maddox McWhirter, Averi and Anthony Ashford, Morgan and Madison Johnson, Addison and Josue Lara and Kris and Kody McCreary, enjoyed their special day, but proved one thing: there is absolutely no blueprint for twins. In other words, twin kids are a whole lot like everybody else despite their unique genetic makeup.
Do twins share the same favorite foods? Cason Brown loves hamburgers. His sister Chloe prefers pizza. Destinee and Journee Warner, on the other hand, both love pizza and crave veggies. Cason and Carson Robison were split between ice cream and pancakes respectively.
How about dressing alike?
"No, we don't like dressing alike," said first grader Ivy Richardson.
"But our mom makes us dress alike anyway," said sister Ava.
While a few of the twins were adamantly against dressing alike, several embraced sharing a fashion ensemble.
"We have lots of pretty clothes and we really like dressing alike," said five year-old Morgan Johnson. Her sister, Madison, nodded in agreement.
One thing most of the twins agreed on was disliking when someone called them the wrong name.
"I really don't like it," said Destinee Brown.
"It makes me a little sad, sometimes mad," said sister Journee.
The wrong name is definitely more of an issue for identical twins, not so much for fraternal twins.
"It never happens to us," said four year-old Addison Lara. Her brother Josue agreed.
Six year-old Kris and Kody McCreary were on opposite sides of the fence on the subject.
"I get so mad when they call me Kody," said Kris.
"Eh... it's O.K.," said Kody.
Perhaps the most common sentiment among all the twins was the lifelong bond that seems to be such a big part of twinhood.
"We play with each other and have fun," said Avery Hartline.
"Sometimes Avery is nice to me," said sister Scarlet.
"My favorite part is that we look alike," said five year-old Maddox McWhirter.
"Yeah, we look the same," said brother Wyatt.
"We love playing and doing fun things together," said Averi Ashford.
"And we love sharing the same birthday," said brother Anthony.
Perhaps Emily and Riley Stepleton summed it up best.
"We are best friends," said Emily.
"And I always have someone to play with me," said Riley.
