Six-year-old Elijah Garcia had never heard of boxer Muhammad Ali a few weeks ago, but he knows a lot more now after helping his mom make a model for Westwood Primary School’s African American History Month.
Garcia watched a video and talked about Ali’s accomplishments while his mom helped him build a model of the fighter inside a small boxing ring.
“He was the best fighter,” Garcia said. “He was punching really fast the whole time.”
A Kindergarten student, Garcia is learning about African-American History month, along with 49 of the school’s 350 students. They are celebrating the completion of their voluntary African-American History Month projects with a pizza party this week.
The project involved creating a model of a famous African American from a soda or water bottle.
Students could choose historic or contemporary figures, using one or two liter bottles and add decorations to portray their characters.
Aniyah Duncan and Ryleigh Berry both made models of civil rights leader Rosa Parks, while second grade student Avery Boadu chose African-American poet Maya Angelou. First grade student Jessa Huddleston and her dad chose to represent former basketball star Kobe Bryant. Jamariya Tolliver, also a first grade student, made a model of Vice President Kamala Harris, complete with a tiny pearl necklace and white tennis shoes.
“I chose her because she is our first Black vice president, and she loves chucks and pearls,” Tolliver said.
First grader Nate Calzada’s project portrays Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball.
“I chose Jackie Robinson because I’m about to play baseball,” he said.
Counselor Tonya Morris said the purpose of the project was to encourage parent involvement by engaging them in a learning project with students at home.
“This year is so crazy with not being able to come in person and we haven’t been able to have parents on campus,” Morris said. “Really, we wanted the parents to just get involved with their child and be able to do something together.”
Morris thanked parents and students for participating. She also thanked Diane Davis, a substitute teacher at the school, for soliciting prizes such as pizzas donated by Dominos for the party and food coupons donated by Chick-Fil-A.
