Westwood Primary students and their families donated roughly 1,500 cans and nonperishable food items to Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County last week to fight hunger.
The school’s four grade levels of pre-Kindergarten through second grade students, who range from 4 to 8 years old, competed from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16 to collect the most items for a pizza party.
Kindergarten student Hayden Young, 5, said her dad brought six boxes of goods to the drive, and pre-K student Jewell Gardner, 4, said her Mimi helped her donate items. Both understood the reasons for donating the goods.
“It’s going to go to people that don’t have food and they’re going to eat it,” Young said.
Westwood Primary School Principal Charlotte Mays said her students are not too young to begin learning about helping others.
“When kids are involved in things for the community it helps them realize that community is important and we can all help each other,” Mays said. “A really important life lesson that we really want our students to know is that helping each other is an important part of life. It’s really awesome to see the kids get excited about getting to do something that helps others.”
Westwood Primary has an enrollment of 356 students who collected a total of 1,463 items this month.
The first grade class of about 80 students donated 406 items and won a pizza party sponsored by Ernie Williams Insurance Agency. Williams, a Westwood alumni, spoke about the importance of investing in the young students.
“Our kids are our most important natural resource,” Williams said. “We’re expecting them to become business leaders of tomorrow.”
Members of Neighbors Helping Neighbors include Diane Davis, Glynis Deckard and Misty Williamson. The nonprofit organization started in 2020 at Hope Station but is now based at Smith Chapel Church, 421 W. Coronado Street, in Palestine.
For information on how you can help, call Davis at 903 922-9738 or on Facebook at Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County.
